Who is Vitinha? PSG's new €40m midfielder who flopped at Wolves

The 22-year-old Portugal international endured a tough time at Molineux, but is now on his way to Parc des Princes after impressing for Porto

A new era at Paris Saint-Germain is beginning, with midfielder Vitinha forming part of that process following his big-money move from Porto.

The 22-year-old Portugal international is being added to star-studded ranks at Parc des Princes after enjoying a stunning reversal in fortunes at club level.

A loan spell at Premier League outfit Wolves in 2020-21 did not work out, but the hot prospect is now linking up with the Ligue 1 champions after rediscovering his spark back in his homeland.

How much have PSG paid for Vitinha?

The holding midfielder has not come cheap for PSG, costing a €40 million (£34m/$42m) fee.

The French champions will consider that deal to be an investment for their present and future, with still plenty of potential to be unlocked in Vitinha’s game.

He has signed a five-year contract with the club, tying him down until 2027.

Who is Vitinha and why have PSG signed him?

Vitinha is a product of Porto’s academy and signed up with the Portuguese giants as an 11-year-old.

He made his senior debut in a cup clash with Varzim on January 14, 2020 before going on to make his league bow in a meeting with Gil Vicente two weeks later.

With game time in short supply and with Porto needing to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, a season-long loan at Wolves was sanctioned in September 2020.

Vitinha did not start a Premier League fixture for the Molineux-based outfit until facing Manchester United in December and registered only one goal – in an FA Cup clash with Chorley – in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Wolves decided not to trigger their €20m (£17m/$21m) purchase option, but may now be regretting that decision.

Upon returning to Porto, Vitinha quickly earned a spot at the heart of Sergio Conceicao’s 4-4-2 system, with his ability to carry the ball and pick a pass allowing him to register four goals and three assists in 47 games.

A productive campaign at club level saw Vitinha earn senior international recognition with Portugal in March 2022, with a debut for his country made in the World Cup qualification play-off victory over North Macedonia that booked tickets to Qatar 2022.

He will be hoping to remain involved through to that competition which gets underway in November, but faces fierce competition for places at PSG - having shunned reported interest from the likes of Manchester United in order to head for France - and will need to prove his worth all over again.

What next for PSG in summer transfer window?

PSG’s biggest deal of the summer was done before the latest transfer window opened, with Kylian Mbappe talked into signing a new contract in the French capital as interest from Real Madrid was fended off once again.

The Ligue 1 title holders did however see the Liga champions get one over on them when it comes to Aurelien Tchouameni, with the highly-rated midfielder favouring a switch to Santiago Bernabeu.

Further additions at Parc des Princes are being mooted, with PSG said to be interested in Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski – although he appears destined to head for Barcelona.

There was talk of interest being shown in Leeds star Kalvin Phillips, but Vitinha has now been added to the engine room, while rumours continue to rage when it comes to a possible swoop for World Cup-winning forward Ousmane Dembele who is set to hit free agency when his contract at Barcelona expires.

A move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has also been heavily reported, with PSG keen to beat AC Milan to the signing of another Portugal midfielder.

In terms of outgoings, Angel Di Maria has departed after his deal expired, while fellow Argentine Mauro Icardi is seeing a move elsewhere mooted as he faces fierce competition for places in attack from Neymar, Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

