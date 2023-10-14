Vinicius Jr explains why he might not spend his entire career with Real Madrid after promise to his father

Vinicius Jr has revealed that he might not spend his entire career with Real Madrid, after a promise he made to his father.

Winger close to new Madrid contract

Loves life in Spain

Made promise to father

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian is on the verge of agreeing a new long-term contract with Madrid and is fulsome in his praise for his club and his life in the Spanish capital. But in a wide-ranging interview with L'Equipe, the 23-year-old revealed the emotional pull that may one day see him depart the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think I could stay here my whole career," said Vinicius. "But the club of my life is Flamengo. I promised my father that I would come back one day. I have to keep this promise."

For the moment, though the winger seems more than content with life. "I love life here in general and my family is doing well. When my loved ones walk around, they are recognised and wish us nothing but happiness. Little by little I discovered this new life, new emotions, a fervour.... Madrid is unique."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius left Flamengo as a 17-year-old after just two seasons in the first team and endured a difficult few seasons in Madrid before emerging as one of the leading talents of his generation. He'll undoubtedly be a key man for Real Madrid for years to come but a sentimental return the club where it all began is a distinct possibility and a move commonly made by Brazilian players returning from Europe. In that regard, Vinicius may follow the example of former colleague Marcelo, currently preparing for a fairy-tale Copa Libertadores final with his first club, Fluminense.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? The winger will be hoping to help his national side bounce back from a surprise 1-1 draw at home to Venezuela when they travel to Uruguay on Tuesday.