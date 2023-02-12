Villarreal vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

League leaders Barcelona will be looking to create a gap of 11 points between them and Real Madrid in the La Liga title race when the Catalan giants take on Villarreal at El Madrigal on Sunday.
Xavi's men are on a brilliant run of 10 games without defeat in all competitions that includes winning each of their last five league matches after the 3-0 victory over Sevilla, while Villarreal aim to bounce back after back-to-back defeats in the league.
Villarreal vs Barcelona date & kick-off time
Game:
Villarreal vs Barcelona
Date:
February 12, 2023
Kick-off:
3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 13)
Venue:
El Madrigal, Villarreal
How to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.
Viaplay Sports 2 and La Liga TV will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Viaplay.
In India, the Sports18 network has rights to show La Liga games, with streaming on JioCinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
Viaplay Sports 2, La Liga TV
Viaplay
India
Sports18 - 1 SD
JioCinema
Villarreal team news & squad
Alfonso Pedraza, Nicolas Jackson, Giovani Lo Celso and goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen missed the game at Elche that ended in a 3-1 defeat and the injured players are not expected to be available against Barcelona.
Meanwhile, for someone who was not involved at the weekend, Pau Torres is likely to partner Raul Albiol at centre-back.
Gerard Moreno will spearhead the attack.
Villarreal possible XI: Reina; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Mojica; Capoue, Parejo; Chukwueze, Baena, Pino; Moreno
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Reina
Defenders
Torres, Mandi, Albiol, Mojica, Moreno, Foyth, Femenia
Midfielders
Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Trigeuros, Baena, Pino, Chukwueze
Forwards
Moreno, Morales
Barcelona team news & squad
Ousmane Dembele's hamstring injury will keep him out of action until around March, with Sergio Busquets joining him on the sidelines after hurting his ankle in the Sevilla win.
Xavi may look to include Ansu Fati in Busquets' absence which is likely to be the only change in the XI, meaning Gavi moves into a midfield position.
Jordi Alba keeping out Alejandro Balde at left-back is not set to change either, with Robert Lewandowski stationed in the center of attack.
Barcelona Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, De Jong, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
Defenders
Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde
Midfielders
Gavi, Pedri, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Torre
Forwards
Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Alarcon