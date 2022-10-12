Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich: Lineups and LIVE updates

A win for Bayern Munich would seal their spot in the Champions League Round of 16.

Bayern Munich travel to Doosan Arena in Czech Republic to take on Viktoria Plzen in a bid to secure three more points and, potentially, the top spot in Group C of the UEFA Champions League.

Julian Nagelsmann has faced a lot of criticism from the press due to Bayern's uncharacteristically mediocre start to the Bundesliga, where they have accumulated just 16 points from 9 games, sitting four points off the top in third place.

However, they have maintained a perfect record in the Champions League, winning their first three games in the group and defeating Barcelona and Inter. A win tonight will take their points tally to 12, which guarantees a passage to the Round of 16.

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups

Viktoria Plzen XI (4-2-3-1): Tvrdon; Holik, Hejda, Jemelka, Havel; Kalvach, N'Diaye; Kopic, Vlkanova, Mosquera; Chory

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Pavard, Upamecano, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Sabitzer; Sane, Muller, Mane; Choupo-Moting

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Bayern will be hosting 2nd-placed Freiburg on Sunday, 16th October, in a crucial game. A win would be huge boost for the Bavarians in a bid to recapture the top position in the table.

They will then take on Augsburg in the second round of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) on Wednesday, 19th October, before travelling to Hoffenheim for some more Bundesliga action on 22nd October.