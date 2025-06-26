VIDEO: 'The shirt's a bit small!' - 6ft 11in NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off gifts from Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Vinicius Jr

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been gifted a signed Brazil jersey by Vinicius Junior, with the NBA superstar admitting the “shirt is a little bit small”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Greek icon Giannis continues to star for the Milwaukee Bucks in basketball circles, but the 30-year-old forward has always been a big football fan. He has been known to put his skills to the test when it comes to working with a ball at his feet, rather than in his hands.

WATCH THE CLIP

DID YOU KNOW?

Giannis has struck up a bond with Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Vinicius down the years, with the Brazilian winger enjoying regular trips to the United States for NBA action. He has now sent a personalised package to Wisconsin.

WHAT GIANNIS SAID

Giannis is delighted to have taken ownership of said gifts, even if most of the items that he has received are not of a suitable size. He stands 6 feet 11 inches tall and wears size 16 shoes. Vinicius, meanwhile, is only 5 foot 9.

Giannis said when delivering a reveal video on his Instagram account: “Thank you for the hat brother. You got a small head! Thank you for the jersey, I appreciate you man. Vamos, Brasil!

“Thank you for the shoes. My brother Vini, I went to Brazil, I took this hat, I got his jersey on. Signed my guy Vini, thank you so much. Got his shoe, brand new shoe. And my guy knows that I love cookies and candy. We got a pin, hey Vin.

“Thank you so much my guy, always reppin. The t-shirt is a little bit small. It’s a little bit small, but it’s ok man. Maybe one day you get as big as me. Maybe one day. I’m joking. Good luck with everything. See you!”

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS JR?

Vinicius is currently in the United States representing Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup. They will be back in action on Thursday when facing Red Bull Salzburg at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.