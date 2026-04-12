Video | Serie A frenzy: Inter fight back against Como and edge closer to the title

Inter Milan claimed a dramatic 4-3 win at Como on Sunday at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Serie A Matchday 32.

Como started brightly, taking the lead in the 36th minute through Alex Valle, and Nico Paz doubled their advantage in the 45th.

Just before the interval, Marcus Thuram pulled one back for the visitors in the 45+1st minute, handing Inter a lifeline at the break.

Thuram then completed his hat-trick in the 49th minute to level the scores once more.

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Inter kept pressing, and Denzel Dumfries made it 3–2 in the 58th minute before sealing the win with a fourth in the 72nd.

Comou pressed late on, and Lucas da Cunha pulled one back from the spot in the 89th minute, but the hosts held on for a deserved victory.

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The win propels Inter Milan closer to the Serie A title, taking their tally to 75 points, nine clear of second-placed Napoli.

Meanwhile, Como stay on 58 points in fifth, still behind fourth-placed Juventus (60) and third-placed Milan (63).