VIDEO: Jude Bellingham branded 'very nasty' as England star clashes with Real Madrid team-mate Marc Cucurella during victory over Spain

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Jude Bellingham has found himself at the centre of a media storm in Spain following a series of fiery confrontations with Real Madrid team-mate Marc Cucurella. The incident occurred during England’s pulsating victory, which brought an end to La Roja’s remarkable 43-match unbeaten streak.

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Bellingham and Cucurella clashed at the Metropolitano

Pre-match warmth between the Real Madrid club-mates quickly evaporated once play began at the Metropolitano. Despite embracing before kick-off, Bellingham and Cucurella tangled repeatedly during a fiercely contested match, with tensions spilling into the tunnel at half-time.

The main flashpoint followed the foul for Harry Kane's penalty, in an incident missed by television cameras. With Cucurella down clutching his leg in apparent pain, newly surfaced footage shows Bellingham bending over to remonstrate with him and attempting to haul him up.

On the pitch, early second-half goals from Ezri Konsa and Ben White put England 3-0 up after Kane's spot-kick. However, Elliot Anderson's 63rd-minute red card for fouling Lamine Yamal sparked a late Spanish rally through Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams, though the Three Lions held on to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory.

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Spanish media condemn Bellingham's 'very nasty' behaviour

Bellingham’s conduct drew sharp criticism from Spanish broadcasters covering the tie. Commentators accused the midfielder of trying to prevent Cucurella from staying down for a VAR review.

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Speaking on the SER radio network during the game, Antonio Romero said: "A very nasty move by Bellingham, protesting to Cucurella about him staying down on the pitch to allow for a VAR review. The penalty is clear, and on the other side, a very nasty move by Bellingham, who went to whisper something in Cucurella's ear."

Manolo Lama of Spanish outlet COPE also expressed surprise at the fiery exchange between club colleagues. Lama remarked: "And that's football for you: two Madrid players, Bellingham and Cucurella, fighting at the Metropolitano."

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Quarter-final seeding secured as momentum builds

Any fallout in Spain will scarcely bother England after inflicting La Roja's first defeat since lifting the World Cup. Victory ensures England top their group and secure a seeded spot in Friday’s quarter-final draw. Having outplayed Spain before surviving a 30-minute numerical disadvantage, Tuchel's squad head into the draw with restored fan backing and vital momentum.