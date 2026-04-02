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VIDEO: Joe Cole talks lessons from Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, Ronaldinho's secret weapon & more in Beast Mode On Podcast

J. Cole
Chelsea
J. Mourinho
Ronaldinho
A. Akinfenwa
Exclusive

Former Chelsea and England star Joe Cole is the latest guest on the Beast Mode On Podcast, where he discusses his journey from coming through the ranks as a talented teenager at West Ham to representing his country at the World Cup. The former Liverpool midfielder opens up on his struggles at Anfield, reveals the truth behind his Stamford Bridge exit and has his say on big names including Eden Hazard, Jose Mourinho and Ronaldinho.


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