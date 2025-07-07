VIDEO: 'Guess who's back?' - Christian Pulisic all smiles as he returns to AC Milan for pre-season after snubbing Gold Cup duty with USMNT

Christian Pulisic was, on the back of snubbing Gold Cup duty with the USMNT, all smiles when returning to AC Milan for pre-season training.

WHAT HAPPENED?

After making 50 appearances for the Rossoneri in each of the last two seasons, taking him to 100 in total, the United States international decided that he needed a well-earned rest during the summer of 2025.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

That meant sitting out another bid for major honours at international level. The USMNT made the Gold Cup final without ‘Captain America’ in their ranks, but had to settle for a runners-up finish after suffering a 2-1 defeat to old adversaries Mexico.

Pulisic watched that contest from afar, with the 26-year-old forward reporting back for action with his club. He was - after spending time with golf pro partner Alexa Melton during his off-season break - in jovial mood when rejoining the Rossoneri’s ranks.

DID YOU KNOW?

Pulisic will be working under a new head coach in 2025-26, with Massimiliano Allegri having returned to San Siro. He will be hoping that a man who continues to post personal bests in the goal department will remain a talismanic presence for the Serie A giants heading forward.

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC?

Questions were asked of whether Pulisic would be back with Milan for the upcoming campaign, as his exploits attract admiring glances from afar, but he has stated his full commitment to the collective cause and is expected to agree a contract extension at some point in the not-too-distant future.