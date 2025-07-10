VIDEO: ‘Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues’ trailer released as NFL legend & City rival Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & ’Welcome to Wrexham’ in documentary world

The trailer for ‘Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues’ has been released, with City rivaling ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ in the documentary world.

WHAT HAPPENED?

While Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been dominating that scene with the Red Dragons in North Wales, considerable success has been enjoyed in the West Midlands with another famous face on board.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

NFL legend Brady owns a minority stake in Birmingham, with the seven-time Super Bowl winner on hand to offer priceless nuggets of advice when it comes to the art of winning while also helping to boast the club’s global appeal as a brand.

A new documentary series will now further aid that cause, with ‘Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues’ set to be released on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries on August 1, 2025 - with all five episodes being made available to stream immediately.

WHAT BRADY SAID

The first footage from the show has been revealed, with fans highlighting the club’s need for an urgent transformation when saying: “Birmingham City have been the pioneers in f*cking up games of football from 1875”. Brady is seen laying out his mission for the Blues, as he says "we’re trying to make this a world-class team", while later stating that he will be taking "no f*cking prisoners".

Getty/GOAL

DID YOU KNOW?

‘Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues’ follows the club’s journey as “a new ownership group suffer relegation and multiple managerial changes en route to a record-breaking season, which delivered automatic promotion to the EFL Sky Bet Championship”.

Camera crews have been following head coach Chris Davies, chairman Tom Wagner, several first-team players and minority stakeholder Brady. Outside of matters on the pitch, the show will also - much like ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ - "explore the unique cultural heritage of Birmingham City and a supporter base who have remained loyal despite a sustained period without success or silverware. The documentary will shine a spotlight on this community’s resurgence, illustrating how the football club plans to drive its transformation.”

WHAT NEXT?

‘Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues’ becomes the latest in a long line of award-winning sports documentaries to have been produced and steamed by Prime Video - with that impressive list including All or Nothing: Arsenal, Doubters to Believers: Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era, 99, Sven, Rooney and Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In.