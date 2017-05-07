VIDEO: Boca's Centurion has painful landing after nasty tackle

The Boca star paid the price for some nifty footwork as Facundo Sanchez sent him flying during the weekend's clash in La Plata

Ricardo Centurion returned to Boca Juniors duty on Saturday after a spell on the sidelines through injury, but he must have wished he'd stayed at home!

Real have so much more than MSN

The winger was given a rough evening from Estudiantes defenders during a 0-0 draw that keeps Boca at the top of the Argentine Primera Division.

Article continues below

Among many hits he received over the 90 minutes, this scything challenge from Facundo Sanchez was one of the most painful.

And, to compound Centurion's woe, he landed square on his head, while Sanchez was shown a deserved yellow card.