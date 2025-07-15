James Westwood

VIDEO: 'I want to wake up at a club that never wins!' - Arsenal new boy Noni Madueke brutally mocked for leaving Club World Cup champions Chelsea as 442oons produce hilarious version of Frank Sinatra's 'New York, New York'

CULTURE
N. Madueke
Arsenal
Chelsea
Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
FIFA Club World Cup
Premier League

Noni Madueke is roasted for joining Arsenal to the tune of the iconic Frank Sinatra song after Chelsea's triumph in the Club World Cup final

