Video: Al-Nasr beat Al-Najma in 86 seconds

Al-Nasr decided to punish their visitors Al-Najma by scoring two superb goals in just 86 seconds of the match between the two sides this Friday evening, in Round 27 of the Roshen League.

Al-Najma had taken the lead in the 44th minute of the first half through Rakan Rajeh, who received a superb pass inside the penalty area and slotted it home.

However, Al-Nasr decided to punish the visitors in just 86 seconds, with Abdullah Al-Hamdan equalising in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

This is Al-Hamdan’s fourth goal for Al-Nassr across all competitions, comprising three in the Roshen League and a solitary goal in the AFC Champions League 2.

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Senegalese star Sadio Mané returned to score a superb goal with a rocket of a shot, cutting in from the left and firing the ball into the net less than a minute later.

Mané rediscovered his scoring touch after a 34-day absence, his last goal having come in the match against Al-Fayha on 28 February.