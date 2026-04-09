Video: Al-Jaber questions Al-Nassr’s 2014 league title, alleging “match-fixing”

Al-Hilal legend Sami Al-Jaber has made a striking statement regarding Al-Nassr’s victory in the 2013/2014 Saudi League title.

Jaber was in charge of Al-Hilal during that 2013–2014 campaign, which saw Al-Nassr secure the title by a two-point margin.

Appearing on MBC’s ‘Nadina’, Al-Jaber insisted that this season’s Roshen League crown is still within reach.

Al-Nassr currently lead the standings with 70 points from 27 matches, while Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli sit on 68 and 66 points respectively after 28 games each.

During the show he received a message from a viewer reminding him that Al-Hilal had lost the 2013/2014 title to Al-Nassr while he was in charge.

The Al-Hilal legend shot back: “Today we have video technology… and no more ‘four-man push’,” implying that refereeing decisions had favoured Al-Nassr back then.

Host Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi noted that some still accuse referees of favouring certain teams, prompting Al-Jaber to add, “Today, Al-Ahli’s match was taken from them; there was no justice.”

He stressed that such errors are unjustifiable in an era that leaves no margin for error, especially with video technology in place.

Al-Ahli’s match against Al-Fayha ended 1–1 on Wednesday in Round 29.

The contest featured several controversial refereeing decisions, most notably Al-Ahli’s claims for two penalties.

(Read also)... Video... Al-Jaber: Al-Ahli were wronged in favour of Al-Nassr... and the referee’s mistake cannot be overlooked.