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VfL Bochum vs Darmstadt: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 13 27 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Vonovia Ruhrstadion

VfL Bochum host Darmstadt at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in the 2. Bundesliga. Both sides want to find some stability after inconsistent weeks.

Coach Uwe Rösler's Bochum sit 11th. They lost 2-0 away to St. Pauli last time out, ending a run of four consecutive competitive wins.

Darmstadt sit 16th under Florian Kohfeldt, near the foot of the table. Their latest result offered encouragement, though: a 3-1 win over FC Heidenheim.

Bochum's home record matters here. At the Ruhrstadion, they want to put that setback at St. Pauli behind them quickly.

Darmstadt arrive with the momentum of their win over Heidenheim. Before that, they had gone two league games without a win.

Here's how to follow the match.

This week's talking points: What has happened at VfL Bochum and Darmstadt?

Bochum have won four of their last five competitive matches, with one defeat and no draws. That defeat came last time out, 2-0 away to St. Pauli.

Before that, Bochum beat SC Verl 4-1 in a friendly, Karlsruher SC 3-2, Energie Cottbus 2-1 away and Mainz 05 2-0 in the DFB Cup. Across those games, they scored 11 and conceded six.

Across their cup and league matches, Darmstadt have three wins, one draw and one defeat. Their 3-1 win over Heidenheim followed a 2-0 defeat in Nuremberg.

They also drew 1-1 with Magdeburg, won 2-0 away to Elversberg in the cup and drew 0-0 away to St. Pauli. That leaves them with six goals scored and four conceded.

VfL Bochum vs Darmstadt: Line-ups

VfL Bochum vs Darmstadt: Form

VfL Bochum vs Darmstadt: Head-to-head record

VfL Bochum vs Darmstadt: League tables