Veerman responds with a single striking word to Koeman’s blunt rejection

Following PSV’s spectacular 4-3 victory over FC Utrecht, Joey Veerman spoke out about both Jerdy Schouten’s injury and the harsh words from national team manager Ronald Koeman. The midfielder kept his comments on the latter subject remarkably brief and to the point: with just one word.

Speaking to the NOS after the match, the midfielder spoke openly about Schouten’s situation, who had to leave the pitch with what appeared to be a serious knee injury. Veerman was visibly shaken and emphasised that the moment overshadowed everything. “At that moment, you hope it’s not too bad. You ask him and he actually says straight away that it doesn’t feel right. That’s a proper bummer. It really overshadows everything.”

The mood in the dressing room was also sombre, despite the important victory. Veerman emphasised that there is a strong bond within the squad and that this makes it hit even harder. “We’ve just become friends with each other. I’ve no words for it, I think it’s absolutely dreadful.”

The midfielder saw first-hand how hard it was for Schouten after the match. “He was sitting in the dressing room crying. All you can do is sympathise with him. I think it’s absolutely awful.” Veerman wants Schouten to be at the upcoming championship celebrations no matter what: “If I have to, I’ll carry him on the parade float, but he’s coming. One way or another.”

The severity of the injury is also causing concern ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Veerman admitted that it is difficult to focus on that at a time like this. “It’s just a human tragedy. I don’t know, I really don’t.”

Amidst all the excitement, the conversation also turned to the Dutch national team, where Veerman had recently been the subject of discussion. During a press conference, Koeman made it clear that the PSV player is not currently part of his plans. The national team manager stated that Veerman is not his first or even his second choice for the left ‘six’ position and indicated that, with a fit squad, he stands no chance of making the World Cup squad.

When asked what Veerman thought when he heard those words, a strikingly brief reply followed. “Nothing.” When pressed further, he stuck to his guns. “I didn’t think anything at all.” When it was suggested that his mind must have been blank, he nodded in agreement.

Veerman was then asked why he didn’t want to say anything about it: “I don’t feel like it.”