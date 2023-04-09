Another VAR error! PGMOL admits mistake after Brighton are denied CLEAR penalty in Tottenham defeat

Brighton have been issued their third apology from PGMOL this season after they were denied a clear penalty against Tottenham on Saturday.

Brighton denied clear penalty vs Spurs

Seagulls saw several decisions go against them

PGMOL offer third apology to Seagulls this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Brighton were denied a penalty by both referee Stuart Atwell and VAR when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's stepped on Kaoru Mitoma foot in the box when the scores were level in their 2-1 loss to Tottenham on Saturday. PGMOL has since admitted that the incident should have been a penalty for Brighton and offered Roberto de Zerbi's side an apology.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton were on the wrong end of several questionable decisions on Saturday afternoon, having two goals chalked off for handball and three penalty claims waved away. To add insult to injury, De Zerbi also saw red after a heated exchange on the sidelines with his opposite number Cristian Stellini.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This is the third time Brighton have been issued an apology by PGMOL this season, following one for Liverpool's Fabinho not being shown a red card in the FA Cup and another for an incorrect offside decision against Crystal Palace.

IN A PHOTO:

It was a frustrating day for Brighton...

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON & SPURS? Both sides are vying for a spot in next season's Champions League and the three points Spurs picked up yesterday could be vital in securing their spot there next season. Spurs face Bournemouth next, while Brighton take on Chelsea.