VAR controversially denies England penalty as Kane goes down at edge of box under Upamecano challenge

- Kane went down near box
- England believed he was fouled inside box
- Challenge reviewed by VAR
WHAT HAPPENED? England called for a penalty when Kane tumbled to the ground around the box and the challenge was subject to a VAR review, but the referee dismissed the claims and let the game continue.
WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The referee deemed that there was not enough contact on the England striker and refused to give a foul. Additionally, the challenge may have occurred just outside of the box.
