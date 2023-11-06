So much VAR madness! Chelsea given penalty and Cristian Romero sent off after Blues have two goals disallowed in wild first half against Tottenham

Tottenham and Chelsea produced the wildest 45 minutes of the Premier League season in an epic clash on Monday night.

Romero sent off for dangerous tackle

Chelsea have three 'goals' ruled out

Palmer cancels out Kulusevski opener

WHAT HAPPENED? After Tottenham took an early lead through Dejan Kulusevski, Chelsea had strikes from Raheem Sterling and Moises Caicedo ruled out for handball and offside respectively.

Seconds after Caicedo's goal was ruled out, Spurs were reduced to 10 men and Chelsea awarded a penalty after Cristian Romeo made a studs-up challenge on Enzo Fernandez. Cole Palmer converted, via the palms of Guglielmo Vicario. Later on, Chelsea had another goal ruled out for offside.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romero was lucky not to see red earlier in the half when he made a petulant kick out at Levi Colwill, as was Destiny Udogie for a two-footed lunge.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was then booked, before he lost his second centre-back of the night when Micky van de Ven appeared to pull his hamstring.

To make matters worse for 10-man Tottenham, James Maddison was substituted in first-half injury time.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM AND CHELSEA? If the second half is anything like the first then neutrals are in for a treat.