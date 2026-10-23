New era at Mestalla! Kiat Lim sells 42% stake in Valencia to Pitchwise consortium in massive €1.25bn deal

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Valencia have officially announced the sale of a 42 per cent stake to the American investment consortium Pitchwise Holdings. The massive agreement injects an immediate €100 million of fresh capital into the historic club ahead of their highly anticipated stadium move.

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Pitchwise acquires huge Valencia stake

Valencia have confirmed the sale of a 42 per cent stake to the American consortium Pitchwise Holdings. The major operation values the club at an estimated €1.25 billion. Despite the substantial sale, Meriton Holdings and Peter Lim remain the majority shareholders. Kiat Lim also retains his position as club president.

Pitchwise Holdings is led by experienced sports executives Ann Rodriguez and Corey Woolfolk. The group is heavily backed by institutional investors, including KKR co-founders George Roberts and Henry Kravis.

A new era for the club

The most significant immediate impact of the deal is a massive €100 million capital injection. Valencia confirmed this fresh funding is available immediately for direct club investment. President Lim expressed his excitement about the partnership. He revealed that Pitchwise was the only group he genuinely wanted to explore a partnership with despite widespread outside interest.

"There has been no shortage of interest in Valencia; the Pitchwise team was the only partnership I was keen to pursue," Lim explained. "They bring long-term investment expertise and sports acumen, and we have gotten to know each other very well. With Ann, Corey, George and Pitchwise Holdings, I am confident that we are entering a new era and we can achieve great things for Valencia CF.

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"Together we will build a modern club whose men's and women's teams compete consistently in Europe, whose academy produces world-class talent, and whose new home at Nou Mestalla becomes a landmark for the city and the entire region of Valencia."

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Preparing for the Nou Mestalla

This financial restructuring arrives at a crucial point in the modern history of the club. Valencia are currently preparing for their long-awaited relocation to the Nou Mestalla next summer. The incoming investors view the new stadium as a fundamental piece of their long-term project. Pitchwise executives Rodriguez and Woolfolk acknowledged the immense potential of the region.

"We're honoured to join Kiat in the stewardship of Valencia CF, one of the great institutions in Spanish football," they stated. "Throughout this process, we were able to visit Valencia numerous times and see first-hand just how special the region is. With its illustrious history, huge and passionate fanbase and a spectacular new stadium nearing completion, the club has all the building blocks needed to be a leading club in Europe in both men's and women's football.

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"However, we also know that the regulatory and competitive landscape of the modern game means that potential alone is not enough – it requires a clear investment strategy and focus. We can’t wait to work with everyone at the club, including the fans, to deliver just that."

Clear strategy for future success

The €100 million injection will provide crucial resources to improve the playing squad. The ambitious ownership group also aims to transform the youth academy into a world-class talent factory. Furthermore, the Nou Mestalla is set to become a focal point for the entire Valencian community. The modernised venue will serve as a key stadium when Spain co-hosts the 2030 World Cup.