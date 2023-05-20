USYNT right-back Jonathan Gomez hits stoppage-time screamer to down Ecuador and ensure winning start to U20 World Cup campaign

A stunning late goal from Jonathan Gomez sealed a 1-0 win for the USYNT over Ecuador in their opening game of the Under 20 World Cup on Saturday.

Gomez screamer sealed late win

USYNT off to strong start at U20 World Cup

Will take on Fiji in next game

WHAT HAPPENED? In the second minute of stoppage time, the full-back chested the ball down and then smashed it towards goal from outside the box. Ecuador goalkeeper Gilmar Napa got a hand to it, but he could not keep the ball out and the USYNT went on to win by a one-goal margin.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decisive strike came in the dying minutes of the game. While USA enjoyed many more chances than their opponents, Ecuador had some bright moments and managed to deny them on several occasions, up until the 92nd minute.

WHAT NEXT? USYNT will continue their campaign with a match against Fiji on May 23.