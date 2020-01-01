USYNT goalkeeper Klinsmann joins LA Galaxy from St. Gallen

The son of legendary ex-Germany international Jurgen Klinsmann has completed a move to MLS

U.S. youth national team goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann has joined the from St. Gallen, the club announced on Thursday.

Klinsmann has moved to Dignity Health Sports Park on a free transfer, after spending the 2019-20 campaign in the Swiss .

The 23-year-old, who was born in but also became a citizen of the United States after being brought up in Southern California, began his career at .

The young shot-stopper featured prominently for the club's academy side, and made his senior debut in a clash against Ostersunds in 2017, during which he managed to save a penalty.

Hertha decided to offload Klinsmann two years later, with St. Gallen bringing him in on a two-year contract, but he only went on to feature in two games for the club last season.

He will now continue his development in MLS, with Galaxy head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto delighted to have him on board.

“Jonathan is a young goalkeeper with valuable experience playing in Germany and while representing his country on various levels,” Schelotto said at Klinsmann's unveiling.

“We think he can continue to progress as a member of the LA Galaxy. We look forward to strengthening our goalkeeper position with another talented player.”

The former Hertha starlet has represented the United States at U18, U20 and U23 level, and won the Golden Glove at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in 2017.

Klinsmann is the son of Germany legend Jurgen, who took in successful spells at , and at the height of his playing career.

He will now join up with a Galaxy side who suffered an early exit in the MLS is Back Tournament last month.

Schelotto's men failed to win any of their three group matches, losing at home to the before being beaten 6-2 by rivals and drawing with .

The LA Galaxy will come up against LAFC once again at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, where they will look to secure their first win of the season.