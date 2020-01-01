USWNT star Rapinoe and WNBA legend Bird announce engagement

The couple have confirmed they are engaged, four years after meeting at the 2016 Olympic Games

United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe and basketball legend Sue Bird have announced their engagement, with Joe Biden among the first to offer congratulations.

Two-time Women's World Cup winner Rapinoe, who was hugely influential in last year's triumph at the finals in , met Bird at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

They announced they were a couple in July 2017, and Bird has now posted a picture on Instagram of Rapinoe putting a ring on her left hand.

Speaking to ESPN three years ago, Rapinoe explained how she and four-time Olympic gold medallist Bird found love, saying: "We have a lot in common and just sort of clicked. I joke she is my number one go-to-for-advice person. She's just so level-headed."

Tennis great Billie Jean King sent warm wishes to the couple, with Clinton also congratulating Rapinoe and Bird, as did the USWNT and the WNBA's Seattle Storm, Bird's longtime team.

U.S. presidential candidate Biden wrote on Twitter: "Love will always win. Congratulations, @S10Bird and @mPinoe!"

Earlier this year, Rapinoe offered to be the running mate for Biden, the Democratic Party's candidate.

The 35-year-old has used her platform to speak out on societal issues including racism, homophobia and the gender pay gap.

She drew the ire of incumbent U.S. president Donald Trump having said she had no intention of visiting him if the USWNT won last year's Women's World Cup.

Rapinoe has been on a hiatus from the game, having last seen the field in March. She skipped the Challenge Cup and the fall series with her NWSL side OL Reign this year.

After she opted out of October's USWNT training camp, head coach Vlatko Andonovski said he still has Rapinoe in his plans moving forward.

"Of course we’re in constant communication with Pinoe," Andonovski said. "We had a good talk and Megan said that she didn’t feel like now was the right time to come back to the team, and had some physical concerns as well so we’ll continue to monitor her.

"She’s not going to be here, some of the more experienced players are not going to be here so we’ll just use this opportunity to evaluate some of the younger players and see how they fit in the environment."