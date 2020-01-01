USMNT's Johnson set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach

The winger is set to depart the club after originally joining in 2014

U.S. men's national team veteran Fabian Johnson will become a free agent at the end of the season.

announced that the midfielder, who can also play defense, will leave the club following the expiration of his contract.

Johnson has been with the German side since 2014, having made the move from .

The 32-year-old, who has also played for 1860 Munich and , has spent his entire professional career in .

Johnson made a total of 140 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach during his six-year stay, scoring 15 total goals.

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl confirmed Johnson's upcoming departure on Monday while also announcing that veteran Tobias Strobl is also set to depart.

"Tobias Strobl has informed us that he would like to join FC at the end of the season," Eberl said. "We have also reached an agreement together with Fabian Johnson to let his contract run out."

Johnson originally sealed his move to Monchengladbach just prior to the 2014 World Cup, where he shone as a member of Jurgen Klinsmann's setup.

During the USMNT's run in , Johnson started each of the team's three group stage matches while also being named as a starter in the eventual round-of-16 loss to .

Johnson has earned a total of 57 caps for the U.S., having been a part of the 2015 Gold Cup and 2016 Copa America squads.

However, he has not been called up since 2017, although USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter said in 2019 that he was open to having Johnson return to the national team.

Since Johnson's USMNT breakthrough in 2011, he has been linked with moves to , most notably a reported move to FC Cincinnati ahead of the club's first MLS season.

A deal never came to fruition and, should Johnson look to come to MLS as a free agent, the winger/defender would be subject to the league's allocation order.

Before departing, Johnson, who has made six appearances this season, will finish off the campaign with Gladbach, who sit fourth in the Bundesliga.

The club's next match will be a difficult one, though, as they'll visit on Sunday.