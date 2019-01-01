USMNT youngster Weah joins Lille on a five-year deal

The forward, who has eight caps for the national team, made the move for a fee reported to be €10 million, after finding his chances limited at PSG

United States international Timothy Weah has made the move from to his new French club announced on Saturday.

Weah has signed a five-year deal with the club that finished second in the table last season, albeit 16 points behind the club he’s leaving.

He spent the second-half of last season playing for in the Scottish Premier League, where the 19-year-old made 13 appearances, scoring three goals.

He has made eight appearances for the US Men’s national team, scoring once.

Welcome Timothy Weah!@LOSC_EN have reached an agreement with @PSG_English for the services of the #USMNT international forward, who arrives at the @StadePM on a five-year deal! pic.twitter.com/U5UA5kSb8I — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) June 29, 2019

