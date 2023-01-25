USMNT vs Serbia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream USMNT against Serbia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

The United States men's national team are set to take on Serbia in a friendly match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The USA will appear in two friendlies against Serbia and Colombia in January in preparation for their upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches which are scheduled in March.

Serbia, on the other hand, will play just one friendly game against the USMNT in January before playing in the 2024 Euro qualifiers which kick off in March.

Both Serbia and the USA will play their first international game since getting knocked out from the group stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

USMNT vs Serbia: Date & kick-off time

Game: USMNT vs Serbia Date: January 25 (USA), January 26 (UK & India) 2023 Kick-off: 10:00pm ET / 3:00am GMT / 8:30am IST Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles

Where to watch USMNT vs Serbia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched on Universo and live-streamed on HBO Max, Peacock and Telemundo App.

In the United Kingdom (UK) and in India, there are no live telecasts of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A US N/A HBO Max, Peacock and Telemundo App. India N/A N/A

Serbia team news and squad

Dragan Stojkovic announced a 17-member squad for the friendly clash against USMNT.

Fourteen out of the 17 players named in the squad are uncapped. Among the remaining three players, Dejan Joveljic represented the senior national team twice while Dorde Petrovic and Ranko Veselinovic have one international cap each.

They are likely to set themselves up in a 3-5-2 formation with Dejan Jovelic and Nikola Stulic leading the lines.

Serbia possible XI: D. Petrovic; Veselinovic, N. Petrovic, Stojic; Simic, Ilic, Ivezic, Pantovic, Topic; Joveljic, Stulic

Position Players Goalkeepers Dorde Petrovic, Dragan Rosic Defenders Ranko Veselinovic, Nemanja Petrovic, Marko Mijailovic, Nemanja Stojic, Filip Damjanovic Midfielders Veljko Simic, Luka Ilic, Mirko Topic, Luka Bijelovic, Marko Ivezic, Vladimir Lucic, Milos Pantovic, Nikola Petkovic Forwards Dejan Joveljic, Nikola Stulic

USMNT team news and squad

Interim coach Anthony Hudson has named a 24-man squad for the twin friendlies against Serbia and Colombia. Only five (Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, Sean Johnson and Jesus Ferreira) out of the 24 players in the roster had travelled to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

USMNT predicted XI: Slonina; Gressel, Long, Neal, Tolkin; Williamson, Aaronson, Acosta; Hoppe, Vazquez, Sabbi.