USMNT have drawn Trinidad and Tobago in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals with automatic Copa America qualification up for grabs.

USMNT draw Trinidad and Tobago

Repeat of 2017 clash

Berhalter's side seek different result

WHAT HAPPENED? Gregg Berhalter's side will face the minnows in November.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winners of the quarterfinals, including three others, will earn automatic qualification to the Copa America, which will be held in the United States from June 20 and July 14 2024.

DID YOU KNOW? The two sides have faced off against each other in the past, in one of the darkest days in USA football history. Back in October 2017, Trinidad & Tobago beat the likes of Tim Howard and Michael Bradley, which caused the USMNT to miss out on their first World Cup since 1986.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The squad will now return to their respective domestic clubs after facing Ghana and Germany during the international break.