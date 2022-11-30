USMNT starting lineup vs Iran: Josh Sargent returns while Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson benched again

Josh Sargent has returned to the United States men's national team lineup, but Gio Reyna and Brendan Aaronson have been left on the bench on Tuesday.

Sargent starts at striker

Walker Zimmerman dropped

Reyna, Aaronson snubbed for Tim Weah

WHAT HAPPENED? Berhalter has altered his approach slightly, introducing Cameron Carter-Vickers for Zimmerman at center back and putting Sargent back at striker, but the shift has done nothing to improve the roles of Reyna and Aaronson, who have been benched for a third straight match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT's midfield remains the same, while Christian Pulisic and Weah will play on the wings in support of Sargent. Also of note: There are named no MLS players in the starting XI for a competitive USMNT match for only the second time since the league began in 1996.

USMNT XI TO FACE IRAN: Turner; Robinson, Ream, Carter-Vickers, Dest; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Pulisic, Sargent, Weah.

DID YOU KNOW? Yunus Musah is the second USMNT player to play in a major FIFA tournament on his birthday, after Gregg Berhalter vs Mexico in the 1999 Confederations Cup. He turned 20 on Tuesday.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE USMNT? It depends on what happens against Iran! They'll either have a dramatic last-16 match or a sad flight home up next.