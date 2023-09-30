'I'm having fun!' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic is thriving at AC Milan and believes the Rossoneri 'have a good chance' of winning the Scudetto

After scoring his third goal of the Serie A campaign, USMNT star Christian Pulisic said he's finally 'having fun' playing again.

Pulisic scores third goal of season

Milan beat Lazio 2-0

USMNT star finally "having fun"

WHAT HAPPENED? Minutes into the second-half, Rafael Leao found Pulisic in the center of the Lazio box and the American winger volleyed home into the bottom-left corner of the net to open the scoring for the Rossoneri en route to their 2-0 victory over Lazio Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We pushed hard, in the second half we were more aggressive and managed to win. I'm having fun and things are improving from game to game," he said after the win. "I don't have a goal in terms of goals, but I will try to score many important ones like today's. We have a good chance of winning the Scudetto , but we have to think game by game starting from the match against Genoa."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a tough 2022-23 campaign with west London side Chelsea, where Pulisic only made nine starts for the Blues, he's finally flourishing in Italy under manager Stefano Pioli. The Italian seems to wholeheartedly trust the USMNT star, too, with the 25-year-old starting every Serie A fixture this season.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC AND MILAN? They return to action Wednesday when they head to Signal Iduna Park for a date in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. It's a homecoming for the American, who broke out onto the scene as a teenager with the German side.