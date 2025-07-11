USMNT star Christian Pulisic, AC Milan and PUMA launch limited-edition golf capsule collection

AC Milan and PUMA Golf have unveiled a collaborative limited-edition capsule collection that merges football heritage with golf performance wear

AC Milan and Puma

WHAT HAPPENED

AC Milan and PUMA Golf have released a limited-edition capsule collection that brings the world of football and golf closer than ever. The collection blends performance and style while paying homage to AC Milan's legacy through a fresh take on modern golfwear. The capsule is championed by AC Milan star and PUMA ambassador Christian Pulisic, a lifelong golf enthusiast, who naturally bridges the worlds of football and golf.

Article continues below

“Golf has always been one of my biggest passions outside of football, so bringing those two sides of my world together through this collection has been truly special,” Pulisic told AC Milan. “What makes AC Milan unique is how the Club embraces creativity and culture both on and off the pitch. This collection reflects that spirit, showing how football can naturally connect with other passions, from fashion to music to sport, just like Milan as a city has always done.”

WHAT AC MILAN POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

From tonal hues to subtle club detailing, the drop combines refined design with PUMA Golf's signature functionality. Key pieces include the Golf Club T-shirt and Polo in White Glow or Dark Sage, as well as the Classic G Golf Shoe, which combines all-day comfort with subtle nods to AC Milan's iconic style. The lineup also includes elevated essentials such as the Quarter-Zip in PUMA Black, the Golf Club Hoodie in Dark Sage, and the Golf Club Pant in PUMA Black.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The limited-edition collection is now available through select PUMA retailers, AC Milan official stores, and online platforms.