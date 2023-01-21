USMNT youngsters Richards, Sargent & Paredes bask in weekend European success with post-World Cup roster spots up for grabs

Chris Richards, Josh Sargent and Kevin Paredes showed off the bright future of the United States men's national team with their respective clubs.

Paredes got first Bundesliga assist

Sargent struck for Norwich

Richards kept clean sheet with Crystal Palace

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolfsburg midfielder Paredes, 19, was involved in a goal for the first time in the Bundesliga as he set up his team's fifth in a 6-0 win over Freiburg. Meanwhile, Richards helped Crystal Palace keep a clean sheet as they drew with Newcastle in his second straight start for them. Sargent managed to take his goal tally in the Championship up to 10 as he struck once in their 4-2 win at Coventry.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The trio's performances in Germany and England may put them in good standing to earn a regular spot in the USMNT starting XI. Paredes is waiting to make his senior debut with the national team, while Richards and Sargent have been involved several times but are not yet guaranteed a first-team role. The USMNT is going through a bit of a shake up after the end of coach Gregg Berhalter's contract amid an investigation into a domestic abuse allegation and drama surrounding Gio Reyna and his parents.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The national team will face Serbia and Colombia in friendlies later this month.