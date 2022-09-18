USMNT star Reyna delivers fitness update after Dortmund injury struggles left him feeling 'gassed'

Giovanni Reyna is feeling “good” again and ready for international duty with the United States after overcoming his latest injury struggles.

Endured fitness struggles

Playing regularly again

Taking aim at World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old playmaker has missed far too much football for his liking in recent times, with a succession of fitness problems holding him back. He is now up to six appearances at club level in the 2022-23 campaign and believes he is ready to kick on in the Bundesliga and towards the World Cup finals with the USMNT.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reyna told reporters after coming through 62 minutes of action in a derby date with Schalke on Saturday: "I’m very, very excited to get back – it’s been a while since I’ve really been able to play.

"Today was kind of the first game when I really felt up to par and my legs felt really up to 100%, being able to push and do all the movements and I wasn’t really as gassed today as other games. I felt good today and felt I got a lot of the ball. I’m still working hard and hope that, after the international break, I‘m pretty close to being fully fit and playing a lot of games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna has made just four appearances for his country since October 2021, forcing him to sit out a Gold Cup triumph last summer and much of a successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? The USA are due to face Japan in a friendly on Friday, before then taking on Saudi Arabia on September 27.