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Michael Carrick is facing the sack at Manchester United following a disastrous start to the Premier League season that has left the club battling relegation. The Old Trafford hierarchy have reportedly identified United States coach Mauricio Pochettino as their primary target to spark a revival.

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Carrick faces the sack at Old Trafford

Carrick is on the verge of being sacked by United following a historically poor start to the Premier League season. The Old Trafford hierarchy are deeply alarmed by a dismal run of results that has dragged the club into the relegation zone.

After securing just one victory in ten league matches, United sit a perilous one point off the bottom of the table. Despite initial hopes that he could reverse the alarming slump, senior figures have accepted that a managerial change is now required to save their season.

Pochettino identified as the primary target

As the club prepares to part ways with Carrick, United States coach Pochettino has emerged as the clear favourite for the job, as per ESPN. The report indicate that the 54-year-old possesses the Premier League experience and strong personality required to drag the struggling squad out of danger.

Pochettino, who has interviewed for the United vacancy on three previous occasions, extended his contract with the U.S. Soccer Federation in August. However, reports state his current deal includes a £7.4 million escape clause that United would need to trigger to secure his services.

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Shock decline after a European high

The current crisis marks a staggering fall from grace for Carrick, who only signed a two-year contract in the summer. The 45-year-old initially impressed after arriving as interim manager in January, successfully guiding the Red Devils to Champions League qualification.

However, club bosses have been left shocked by the severe drop in performances and results this term. While other candidates like Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe and Kieran McKenna possess admirers in the boardroom, the focus remains heavily on Pochettino.

What's next for United?

Carrick was granted a reprieve last month to halt the slide, but a return of just one win from his last four games has left his prospects looking increasingly bleak. The hierarchy, led by co-chairman Joel Glazer and minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, will continue discussions in the coming days to finalise their next steps.