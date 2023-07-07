'It raises the level' - USMNT's Matt Turner excited by Arsenal's busy summer as club prepares to welcome Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber

Matt Turner says that Arsenal are determined to compete at the highest level possible, as evidenced by their transfer business so far.

Turner excited by Arsenal transfer business

Havertz has arrived with Rice and Timber soon to come

Gunners set to tour U.S. for preseason

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal that could be worth up to £65 million ($82m). Additionally, the club has tied down the likes of Reiss Nelson and William Saliba to new deals. The club are also close to announcing the arrivals of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

After a big-spending summer for Mikel Arteta's side, Turner expects to return to an Arsenal team at a different level than the one he featured for last season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'll say it's really great to see some of the moves that the club is making, and I think it's pretty clear that we want to compete at the highest level that we possibly can," Turner said. "Obviously, I haven't been over there in a little while now, but I look forward to it. The more quality players that we have, it just raises the level of everybody around them, so, again, I'm looking forward to getting back into that environment and continuing to grow and continuing on my journey."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner served as Aaron Ramsdale's backup last season in what was his first campaign in the Premier League. He made seven total appearances for the club, with five coming in the Europa League. Games will be harder to come by this season, though, as the Gunners are set to return to the Champions League after finishing second last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are set to tour the U.S. for preseason, although Turner's involvement will be delayed due to the U.S. men's national team's Gold Cup run. Arsenal will face the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United and Barcelona during their time in the States.

