USMNT vs Germany confirmed! United States to host European giants in blockbuster October friendly

Hansi Flick's Germany will travel to the United States for a friendly against the World Cup 2026 co-hosts in October.

Germany heading to USA

Will play friendly in October

Team preparing for Euro 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Germany have confirmed they will play two games in the United States in October. Die Mannschaft have lined up friendlies against France and Japan in Germany in September and will then head across the Atlantic. Flick's side will face the USMNT and another, yet to be announced, opponent. The game against the USMNT is scheduled for Saturday, October 14 in Hartford, Connecticut.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For me, the games against Japan and France are very special highlights in our preparation plan for the European Championships in our own country. As vice world champions in 2022 and world champions in 2018, France is one of the top favorites for the European Championship title," said Flick. "We're expecting another very strong opponent in Japan, as the World Cup showed. Then we'll meet a World Cup host, the USA, who are highly motivated in preparation for the home tournament."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The friendlies will form part of Germany's preparation for Euro 2024. Flick's side will host the tournament in the wake of another disastrous World Cup campaign. The four-time winners crashed out at the group stage for a second successive tournament. Meanwhile, the USMNT made it to the last 16 before exiting after a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands. The Stars and Stripes will co-host World Cup 2026 with Mexico and Canada.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Germany return to action in June with a series of friendlies. Flick's side are due to play Ukraine, Poland and Colombia. Elsewhere, the USMNT take on Mexico in a CONCACAF Nations League semi-final on June 16.