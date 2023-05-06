USMNT star Christian Pulisic returns to Chelsea squad but STILL can't get place in starting XI despite Blues' woeful showing at Arsenal

Christian Pulisic returned to the Chelsea fray for Saturday's matchup against Bournemouth, but could only manage a spot on the Blues' bench.

Pulisic left out of last squad entirely

Returns to face Bournemouth

But only afforded spot on bench

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States men's national team star was left out of Frank Lampard's squad completely in their woeful showing at Emirates Stadium in midweek, in what was one of many questionable changes by the interim Blues boss. Saturday's Premier League fixture sees Chelsea come up against one of the league's most in-form sides in Bournemouth, where Pulisic was only afforded a place among the substitutes.

Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kante, Enzo, Gallagher; Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk.

Subs: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Hall, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Ziyech, Sterling, Joao Felix.

Bournemouth starting XI: Neto; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina; Rothwell, Lerma; Ouattara, Billing, Christie; Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Zabarnyi, Stephens, Mepham, Cook, Brooks, Anthony, Semenyo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard's return to the helm had promised somewhat of a renaissance for Pulisic's stuttering career in west London, given the faith he showed in the American during his first spell at the club. But Saturday's snub marks what has been a frustrating, injury-hit season for the USMNT star, as he has now amassed just 85 minutes of football since coming back from a knee problem in mid-March.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The frustration will be even greater given Chelsea's toothlessness up front of late. January signing Noni Madueke retains his place after scoring a consolation during Tuesday's trip to Arsenal, while fellow winter acquisition Mykhailo Mudryk comes in for the dropped Raheem Sterling, instead of Pulisic. Should the Blues' woes in front of goal continue, Lampard may well turn to the American - despite him recording just one goal and two assists all season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? Failing to be selected for the third league match in a row will add more fuel to the fire linking him away from the club. Should he leave, Pulisic will hope to have an opportunity to show potential employers his credentials either late on at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, or in Chelsea's next match at home to Nottingham Forest on May 13.