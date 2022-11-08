USMNT and Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards has confirmed his World Cup dreams are over due to injury.

Richards not played since August

Now ruled out of World Cup

Adds to USMNT's defensive problems

WHAT HAPPENED? Richards moved to Palace from Bayern Munich in the summer but has been out of action since August due to injury.The 22-year-old has only managed four appearances for the Eagles and has now announced he will not be fit in time for the World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news will be a blow to the USMNT, with coach Gregg Berhalter set to announce his final squad for the tournament on Wednesday, November 9. Richards was expected to make the final roster but now misses out. Berhalter is also without Miles Robinson due to injury, meaning Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman are his top options at center-back.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the World Cup but I know that the boys will go crazy regardless … will be rooting for y’all the whole way go out and make history," Richards wrote on Instagram.

THE VERDICT: There has been an open competition for the center back spot next to Walker Zimmermann after Miles Robinson's devastating knee injury, with Richards seen as a dark horse candidate for the role. Persistent health problems have ruined his chances, however, and he will now need to wait until 2026 to have a shot at a World Cup squad. He will be 26 when that tournament takes place on home soil.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The Stars and Stripes open up their World Cup campaign on November 21 against Wales.