USMNT star Cameron Carter-Vickers delivers injury recovery update after undergoing knee surgery at Celtic

Chris Burton
Cameron Carter-Vickers Celtic 2022-23Getty
United States international Cameron Carter-Vickers has delivered a positive injury recovery update after undergoing knee surgery at Celtic.

  • Defender forced under the knife
  • Out of action for club and country
  • Working his way towards fitness

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old centre-half was forced under the knife shortly after a Scottish Cup semi-final victory for the Hoops over Old Firm rivals Rangers in late April. His 2022-23 campaign was brought to a close at that point, with a lengthy rehabilitation programme mapped out in front of him. Carter-Vickers is, however, making early progress in his bid to return to full fitness in time to figure prominently for club and country next term.

WHAT THEY SAID: The USMNT star has told CBS: “The knee is as good as it can be, I got surgery last week. I’m just rehabbing from that and it’s still early days so it’s hard to put a timeline on it at the moment. But I’m positive about it and I’m sure I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carter-Vickers took in 39 appearances for Celtic across all competitions before seeing his season cut short, with more silverware collected in Glasgow during his first campaign since completing a permanent transfer from Tottenham.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Carter-Vickers-CelticGetty

Cameron Carter-Vickers USMNT Iran World Cup 2022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Carter-Vickers did figure for the United States at the 2022 World Cup, with his collection of senior caps taken to 12, and he will be eager to cement a standing within those ranks heading towards the 2026 finals on home soil – despite being disappointed to sit out Nations League and Gold Cup action this summer.

