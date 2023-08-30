USMNT dealt major blow! Josh Sargent facing 'months' on the sidelines with ankle injury, confirms Norwich boss David Wagner

The United States men's national team have been dealt a major blow, with Norwich star Josh Sargent set to be out for "months" with an ankle injury.

Sargent facing months out

Manager David Wagner confirms news

Sargent has won 23 caps for USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? USMNT international Sargent is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after injuring his ankle in Norwich's 4-0 win over Huddersfield in the Championship on Saturday. The forward blocked a clearance from goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, and he then jumped to head into an empty net. Nicholls, though, landed on Sargent's ankle as he scrambled to make a save.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the Canaries beat Bristol City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday without Sargent, manager David Wagner said: “We still don’t have a clear picture, but what is sure is it’s a serious injury. So we speak more about months than weeks. We have to make a further assessment with him.

“He sees a further consultant and I think we have a clearer picture at the end of the week to know how many months and if he needs surgery, but it’s a serious injury, which we expected.”

Asked if he had injured his ankle ligaments, Wagner replied: "Exactly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Such an injury will likely rule Sargent out of the USMNT's fixtures in September, October, and November. That would mean missing friendlies against Uzbekistan, Oman, Germany and Ghana, as well as their two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final, with their opponent still to be determined.

WHAT NEXT? Sargent will have to focus on his recovery for some time if he has injured his ankle ligaments, and certainly won't be available when Norwich face Rotherham this weekend.