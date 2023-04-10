United States to host ‘Summer Series’ pre-season tour featuring Chelsea and five other Premier League clubs

Chelsea and five other Premier League clubs are all set to play a pre-season tournament in the United States.

Six English clubs in 'Summer Series' hosted by US

Pre-season tournament to be held in July

Chelsea will take part in the tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League will soon make the announcement of the six clubs, including Chelsea, who will be taking part in the 'Summer Series' pre-season tournament in the United States, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The idea behind conducting the tournament in the US is to popularise the league further across the globe. The inspiration behind the idea came from the success of the NBA and NFL hosting matches in London and Paris. The initial plan was to conduct the 'Summer Series' ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed.

AND WHAT'S MORE: At the moment, five clubs have reportedly confirmed their participation - Chelsea, Newcastle United, Brentford, Aston Villa and Brighton. Leeds United are also supposed to play in the tournament but their participation will only be confirmed depending on their league position in the ongoing campaign. The tournament will take place in multiple cities in the US towards the end of July.

The tournament will take place in multiple cities in the US towards the end of July.