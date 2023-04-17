Knockout! UFC legend Conor McGregor joins forces with Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to embrace ‘absolute magic’ at club

UFC legend Conor McGregor is joining forces with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney at Wrexham to help support Paul Mullin’s charitable efforts.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh outfit are currently pushing for promotion back into the Football League, with their Hollywood owners hoping to have plenty to celebrate this season. Star striker Mullin has been leading that charge, with 44 goals to his name, and he is looking to raise funds for his Your Space charity – which supports autism. McGregor now forms part of that process, with the Irishman revealing that his Forged Irish Stout will be sold at the Turf Hotel next to the Racecourse Ground ahead of a crunch clash with Yeovil on Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McGregor has posted on social media of buying into the “magic” that Reynolds, McElhenney and Mullin have helped to conjure up: “Taking my @ForgedStout tank into the absolute magic that is happening at @Wrexham_AFC, and in aid of helping a great charity ‘Your Space’ that raises awareness and support for autism. Drop by and show love if you are in town. Try out the game changer."

Turf Hotel owner, Wayne Jones, added on getting McGregor on board: "This Tuesday before Yeovil we will be selling @TheNotoriousMMA's very own Irish Stout from a mobile truck by the Marquee. We will be donating all sales yo @PMullin7 backed Charity YourSpace. I’m told it’s a belting pint so all support would be very much appreciated."

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham remain one point clear of automatic promotion rivals Notts County at the top of the National League table, while still boasting a game in hand on the Magpies, and have just three more fixtures left to take in this term.