UEFA to review security measures after referee Anthony Taylor is attacked at airport following Jose Mourinho Europa League final abuse

UEFA has promised to review its security protocol in the wake of the abuse referee Anthony Taylor received following the Europa League final.

Taylor confronted by Mourinho

Referee attacked at airport

Controversy sparks UEFA review

WHAT HAPPENED? Taylor was surrounded by Roma and Sevilla players several times throughout the scrappy final at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday. Roma coach Jose Mourinho confronted the official in the stadium's car park and called him a "f*cking disgrace" after his side were beaten in a penalty shootout.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taylor and his family were then harassed by a crowd at the airport in Budapest and had to be taken through a separate door as bottles were thrown and people tried to grab at him, resulting in one person being arrested.

UEFA has condemned the actions and called for better behaviour from fans, players and coaches as it revealed security measures will be reviewed and enhanced.

WHAT THEY SAID?: ﻿ "UEFA vehemently condemns violent behaviour directed towards its referee Anthony Taylor and his family. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the spirit of fair play and respect that UEFA upholds," the governing body said in a statement.

"Referees play a crucial role in ensuring the integrity and fairness of the game, and their safety and well-being are of utmost importance. UEFA stands firm in its commitment to creating a safe and respectful environment for all participants, including referees, and will not tolerate any form of violent behaviour towards them.

"We urge all players, coaches, and fans to embrace the values of sportsmanship, treat referees with dignity and respect, and join us in upholding the highest standards of conduct on and off the court. UEFA maintains a close collaboration with local police and airport security starting from the referees' arrival in host cities.

"However, we are constantly striving to enhance the security measures for officials in coordination with local authorities. We will carefully assess the incidents and incorporate valuable insights into our future event planning processes."

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho has since been charged by UEFA for the abusive language he aimed at Taylor while the arrested supporter faces charges in Hungary. After reviewing its security measures, referees will likely be better protected after high profile matches in the future.