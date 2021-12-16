UEFA Nations League 2022-23 draw: Date, time, how to watch and everything you need to know
The UEFA Nations League is set to return for its third edition with the 2022-23 campaign, which will kick off in June.
All 55 UEFA member nations will take part in the competition, which will be divided into four separate leagues: A, B, C and D.
The 16 teams in League A will be vying for the third Nations League title after France clinched the second in October with a 2-1 win over Spain in the final.
When is the draw for UEFA Nations League 2022-23?
The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 draw takes place on Thursday, December 16 at 5pm GMT (12 noon ET) in Nyon, Switzerland.
How to watch and live stream the UEFA Nations League draw
UEFA will stream the 2022-23 Nations League draw on their website through the link here.
UEFA Nations League 2022-23 seeding pots
Leagues A, B, and C will all have 16 teams, with each league divided into four groups of four. League D will feature seven teams, with four in one group and three in another.
The four group winners in League A will advance to the semi-finals in June 2023. The group winners in the other three leagues will all be promoted for the 2024-25 competition.
League A
Pot 1
Pot 2
Pot 3
Pot 4
France
Portugal
England
Wales
Spain
Netherlands
Poland
Austria
Italy
Denmark
Switzerland
Czech Republic
Belgium
Germany
Croatia
Hungary
League B
Pot 1
Pot 2
Pot 3
Pot 4
Ukraine
Finland
Israel
Slovenia
Sweden
Norway
Romania
Montenegro
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Scotland
Serbia
Albania
Iceland
Russia
Republic of Ireland
Armenia
League C
Pot 1
Pot 2
Pot 3
Pot 4
Turkey
Greece
Lithuania
Kazakhstan/Moldova
Slovakia
Belarus
Georgia
Cyprus/Estonia
Bulgaria
Luxembourg
Azerbaijan
Gibraltar
Northern Ireland
North Macedonia
Kosovo
Faroe Islands
League D
Pot 1
Pot 2
Kazakhstan/Moldova
Latvia
Cyprus/Estonia
San Marino
Liechtenstein
Andorra
Malta
When does the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 start?
The first two matchdays of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League are scheduled for June 2-8, 2022. They will be followed by two more matches later in June, with another two in September.
The semi-finals and final are set for June 2023.