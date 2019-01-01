UEFA Champions League: Can the Spurs defence handle the Liverpool attack?

Liverpool's forwards have been shredding defences throughout the season and up next is the Spurs defence...

Jurgen Klopp's are lethal in the attacking third and they have rarely lacked ideas in front of goal in what has been an excellent season.

The front trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have all been exceptional all throughout the season. An impressive 56 goals have been scored by these three players, which consolidates their status as one of the scariest threats for any defence in the world. They have scored four goals each so far in the UEFA .

It has not been just about the goal returns though for the Reds. Their front three have struck the right chords with the rest of the team and as a result, Liverpool are a huge threat in transitions as well as in possession.

On the rare occasions where the trio wasn't able to score, the seamless nature of Liverpool's football has allowed others to come in and deliver. Divock Origi's semi-final heroics against is a perfect example of this.

Having scored 22 goals from 12 Champions League games this season, Liverpool's attack will surely threaten the defence but can Pochettino's men handle it?

Hugo Lloris, Spurs' last line of defence, can perform really well on his day. However, he has shown that he can be vulnerable with his distribution and is prone to the occasional blunder in between the sticks. This is a strict no-no in the final and Liverpool, more than any other Champions League finalist, know how blunders in the final can cause misery after Loris Karius's horror-show against last year.

The Spurs backline have let in 17 goals from 12 matches and it is not a bad tally. Their defensive record in the Champions League this season include clean sheets against City (home), Milan (home) and (home and away), which is not a small feat.

With the ultimate prize just a step away, centre-backs Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez will be highly motivated to face the likes of Sane and Salah and put on a resolute display at the back. They are physically adept players who will hope to stifle the Liverpool attack and can expect the fullbacks and the double pivot to help out as and when needed.

The margin for error is little to none for Pochettino's men. They edged out a splendid by taking the game to the opposition and even then, they were vulnerable at the back and the opposition had wasted quite a few chances. Against Liverpool, in the Champions League final, such a leak at the back would be unacceptable.

