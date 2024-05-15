When is the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight? Date, fight time, live stream & where to watch on TV

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight to unify the Heavyweight division for the first time since 1999

The highly anticipated Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight is right around the corner as the pair finally square off on May 18. The bout will decide who will become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, with all the action set to unfold from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Briton and the Ukrainian will put their combined six titles on the line when they meet in mid-May, with the former defending his WBC crown and the latter looking to add it to his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring honours. With both men boasting undefeated records over successful careers and neither short on trash-talk expertise, only one will walk away from their bout with all the belts boxing has to offer at the top for the first time since the turn of the century.

For The Gypsy King, it would mark one of the most dramatic comebacks to the ring in sporting history, reforging his reputation since holding Deontay Wilder to a draw five years ago, before taking the American’s crown across their trilogy fights.

In the latest news ahead of the fight, Tyson Fury's father, John Fury, headbutted a member of Usyk's team at media day, causing things to get ugly and leaving John Fury with a bleeding forehead.

Anthony Joshua's former trainer, Robert Garcia, also gave his predictions to BoxingScene ahead of the match, saying: “Usyk. I think it’s a very tough decision because Fury’s so big and so heavy that it’s going to make it so difficult for Usyk.

“It’s a tough one. Maybe I'm being biased because I want Usyk to win. I think Usyk will pull off a decision, but it’s not going to be easy.”

GOAL takes you through all the details on the Fury vs. Usyk fight below.

When will Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk take place?

Getty

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will face off on Saturday, May 18, with the fight due to take place at Kingdom Arena in the Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh.

The Fury vs Usyk ringwalks will take place at 11:05 pm UK time, and the main card is set for 5 pm GMT.

How to watch Fury vs. Usyk

DAZN has set its PPV price for new subscribers at £24.99, which includes a one-month DAZN subscription that usually costs £19.99. Existing DAZN subscribers will be charged £23.99 - a saving of £1.

Sky Sports Box Office has priced the fight at £24.95.

Fury vs. Usyk will also be available on TNT Sports for £24.99.

Title Fight Heavyweight Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Cruiserweight Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis Super-featherweight Joe Cordina (C) vs Anthony Cacace Heavyweight Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez Cruiserweight Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar Lightweight Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab Heavyweight Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev Cruiserweight David Nyika vs Michael Seitz Featherweight Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

FAQs

Getty

What are Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s professional fight records?

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off with both of them putting their undefeated records on the line, having won 55 bouts and drawn one across a combined 56 fights between the pair.

Fury arrives with a 34-0-1 record, having suffered his only non-career victory in the first fight of his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder in controversial circumstances, with the Briton having been tipped by many to be the rightful winner.

Meanwhile, Usyk brings a 21-0 record, including 14 knockout victories. As a two-weight world champion, he effortlessly stepped up to heavyweight with his two wins over Anthony Joshua, though he has only fought five times at this level.

When did Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk last fight?

Tyson Fury last fought in October 2023, when he faced off against former mixed martial arts competitor Francis Ngannou in the latter’s first professional boxing bout. Fury emerged victorious, albeit by split decision, in Ridyah’s Kingdom Arena.

Oleksandr Usyk, meanwhile, previously fought in August 2023, when he faced Daniel Dubois at Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland. He delivered a ninth-round knockout to defeat the Briton.

Is there a title on the line between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk?

There are multiple titles on the line between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, with the pair facing off for the four major heavyweight belts and six in total.

Fury will put his WBC belt up for grabs when he takes it to the ring, while Usyk will be fighting to defend his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring honours.

When was the last undisputed heavyweight champion?

The winner of Tyson Fury's and Oleksandr Usyk’s bout will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis held all the major belts in 2000.

The Briton unified them in 1999 with a victory over Evander Holyfield but was subsequently stripped of his WBA title after he elected to fight against Michael Grant as the WBC mandatory challenger.

Will there be another fight between Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk?

Even with their first encounter yet to take place, it seems highly likely that it will not be the only fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Though any contract may not include a rematch clause, victory for Fury would almost certainly drive Usyk to rechallenge him in pursuit of his belts, and vice versa.