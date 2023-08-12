Freeze frame image shows extent of horrific ACL injury Tyrone Mings is likely to have suffered in Aston Villa's clash with Newcastle as he's set for long spell out

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings was stretchered off following a gruesome injury in his side's Premier League opener against Newcastle on Saturday.

Mings stretchered off the pitch

Horrific knee injury

Pau Torres replaced him

WHAT HAPPENED? Mings was stretchered off the pitch midway through the first half against Newcastle on Saturday. The England international was seen sprinting alongside Magpies forward Alexander Isak towards the corner of the pitch before falling to the ground holding his knee in agony.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With attacker Emiliano Buendia tearing his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this week for Villa, this appears to be the second knee injury sustained by a player in a short span.

WHAT NEXT FOR ASTON VILLA AND MINGS?: The 30-year-old will be assessed this upcoming week and the severity of his injury will be determined.