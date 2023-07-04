Tyler Adams receives West Ham transfer approach as David Moyes eyes USMNT & Leeds star as possible Declan Rice replacement

Tyler Adams is reportedly the subject of a transfer approach from West Ham, with the Hammers in the market for a Declan Rice replacement.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international midfielder arrived in English football during the summer of 2022 when completing a move to Leeds. An unfortunate injury brought his debut campaign to a premature conclusion and prevented him from aiding what was ultimately an unsuccessful bid to avoid suffering relegation out of the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USMNT star Adams, who captained his country at the World Cup finals in Qatar, is expected to leave Elland Road in the current window. He has been linked with a number of sides – with Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Aston Villa all said to have expressed interest – but the Yorkshire Evening Post has confirmed that West Ham now form part of that clamour.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Hammers are preparing to part with England international midfielder Rice in a £105 million ($133m) agreement with Arsenal. As he heads for the exits, suitable cover will be required in east London. West Ham have also been linked with Juventus star Denis Zakaria – who spent last season on loan at Chelsea – and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

WHAT NEXT? Adams, who is under contract at Leeds through to 2027, took in 26 appearances across all competitions last season and is still waiting on his first Premier League goal.