Brighton and host of Premier League clubs are considering a move for USMNT star Tyler Adams.

Leeds were relegated meaning Adams could leave

Brighton looking to offer £ 25m for USMNT star

25m for USMNT star Nottingham Forest, Everton, & Aston Villa also in race

WHAT HAPPENED? Brighton are the latest to join the race to sign Adams this summer. The American international is understood to have a relegation release clause which could see him leave Elland Road. The Seagulls are weighing up an offer worth £25 million ($31.8m) for Adams - £5m short of his apparent release clause - but could face stiff competition from the likes of Nottingham Forest, Everton and Aston Villa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Whites were relegated to the Championship after a shambolic campaign in England's top flight. Despite that, Premier League teams have not failed to take notice of Adams, who's on the wishlist of multiple English clubs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Alexis Mac-Allister signing for Liverpool and Moises Caicedo tipped to leave the Seagulls, Brighton could ramp up their efforts to sign Adams. The USMNT star is an exceptional talent and has already showcased his worth in the Premier League. Roberto De Zerbi will be vying to bolster his midfield before the start of the next campaign as he looks to replicate the club's successes in 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? The USMNT captain is missing his nation's Gold Cup campaign through injury. Whether he moves on from Leeds this summer remains to be seen.