Tyler Adams to follow in Christian Pulisic’s footsteps? Leeds midfielder becomes Chelsea transfer target after departure of fellow USMNT star

Chris Burton
Tyler Adams Leeds 2022-23Getty
ChelseaT. AdamsTransfersLeeds UnitedUnited StatesC. PulisicPremier League

Chelsea may have bid farewell to Christian Pulisic, but they reportedly have another USMNT star in their sights amid links to Tyler Adams.

  • Pulisic departed Stamford Bridge for AC Milan
  • United States skipper linked with Blues
  • Chelsea eager to bolster their engine room

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have allowed one United States international to fly their nest this summer, with Pulisic taking on a new challenge at Serie A giants AC Milan. Todd Boehly may, however, ensure that there is an American on the books at Stamford Bridge for the 2023-24 campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Times, Adams – who captained his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – has emerged as a target for Premier League giants in west London. The 24-year-old midfielder is currently on the books at Leeds, but suffered relegation into the Championship with them last season – with an unfortunate injury bringing his debut campaign at Elland Road to a premature conclusion.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are looking to make several additions to their engine room in the current transfer window, with Brighton star Moises Caicedo their top target. Maurico Pochettino also has Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia and Ajax star Edson Alvarez on his list of potential additions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Tyler Adams Leeds 2022-23Getty

Christian Pulisic Chelsea Wolves 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Adams is recovering from the hamstring injury that forced him to undergo surgery in March, but he is closing in on a return to fitness and is said to have a relegation release clause in the contract he signed at Leeds when completing a £20 million ($26m) move from RB Leipzig 12 months ago.

