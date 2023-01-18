Former Chelsea boss Tuchel open to taking on Tottenham job if Conte decides to quit Spurs

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel would be interested in coaching Tottenham Hotspur if Antonio Conte leaves his post at the helm.

Conte refusing to commit future

Tuchel would be open to Spurs job

Interest regardless of Chelsea allegiances

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian has come under fire in recent weeks, with Tottenham five points off the Champions League places having played a game more than fourth-placed Manchester United. The gap between rivals and league leaders Arsenal stretched to 14 points after Sunday's derby day defeat, and with Conte refusing to commit his future to the club beyond the end of the season, Spurs may consider other options.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Were that the case, the Evening Standard have revealed that former Chelsea boss Tuchel would be interested in the role, despite his previous allegiances. The German led the Blues to only the second Champions League trophy in the club's history less than half-a-year after taking over, and many supporters were left shocked by his departure early this campaign, just months after the start of the Boehly-Clearlake era in West London.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, fan sentiment may change should Tuchel make the short trip north to Tottenham, Chelsea's long-standing rivals. For his part, the German tactician is thought to have enjoyed living in London, and was rumoured to be keen on the England job before the announcement that Gareth Southgate would stay on. The 49-year-old is also understood to be learning Spanish, prompting suggestions that a potential job offer in La Liga could be in the offing.

DID YOU KNOW? Tuchel conceded just two goals in his first eight games as Chelsea manager; only Jose Mourinho conceded fewer goals after eight games in charge (one).

WHAT NEXT FOR TUCHEL? Despite his apparent preferences for a job in the English capital, the German is not understood to be in direct contact with any potential suitors, meaning his next role may take a while to materialise.